Diversified LLC Trims Stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF comprises about 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18.

