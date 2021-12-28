DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 2.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.70. 30,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.16, a PEG ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average of $261.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.