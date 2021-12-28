Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $442.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.