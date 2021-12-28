Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

