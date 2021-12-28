Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,299.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.06 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,370.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,565.80.
MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
