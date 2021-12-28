Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,299.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.06 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,370.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,565.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

