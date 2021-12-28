Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $206.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

