Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $72.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Doximity stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

