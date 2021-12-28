Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The business had revenue of C$49.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

