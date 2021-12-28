DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $15.71 or 0.00031899 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $764,233.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.03 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.21 or 0.99828352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

