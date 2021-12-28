Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A Diageo N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 6 0 2.75 Diageo 1 5 7 0 2.46

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Diageo has a consensus target price of $208.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Diageo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Diageo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 7.86 $55.96 million N/A N/A Diageo $17.80 billion 7.21 $3.58 billion N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Diageo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

