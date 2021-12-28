Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,171,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 93,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

