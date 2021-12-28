Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE DRE opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $64.33.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

