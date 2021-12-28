Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.