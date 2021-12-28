Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 840,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.