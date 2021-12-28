ECOSC (ECU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $378.00

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $6,029.50 and approximately $378.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ECOSC has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007357 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

