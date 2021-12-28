Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $5.13 million and $3,865.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

