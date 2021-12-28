eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

