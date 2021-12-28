Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,569 shares.The stock last traded at $173.51 and had previously closed at $170.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after buying an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

