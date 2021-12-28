Electroneum Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $180.11 million and $443,313.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,909,710,961 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

