Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 118,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 33,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

