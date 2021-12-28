Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 86.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

