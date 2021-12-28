Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Employers were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

