Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Encore Wire worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

