Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $6.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.13 on Friday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $965.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Endo International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.