Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,236,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 749,836 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 7.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $433,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

