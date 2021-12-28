EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Boosted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1,550.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $144,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

NYSE ENLC opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.