Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

