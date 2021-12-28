Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
