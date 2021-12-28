EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.61

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.61 and last traded at $112.61, with a volume of 1544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

