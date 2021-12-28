Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells $178,206.78 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,854. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.