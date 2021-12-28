Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.10

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 16707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.