ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ERYP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ERYP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 106,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,291. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

