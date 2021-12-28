Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

