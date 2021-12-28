Estate Counselors LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

