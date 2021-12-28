Estate Counselors LLC Sells 21,945 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS USMV opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

