Estate Counselors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.