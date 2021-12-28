EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Hits $352,247.10

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $352,247.10 and $4,004.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007154 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

