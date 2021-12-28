EvenCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,596.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $50,924.70 and $3,596.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.00396023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011085 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.01307999 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.