EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.28). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other EverQuote news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 317,959 shares of company stock worth $4,494,634 and have sold 17,281 shares worth $320,926. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

