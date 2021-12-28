Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.89 Million

Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $441.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.30 million and the lowest is $436.70 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $466.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 1,331,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

