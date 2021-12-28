Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28.
NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. 157,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,619. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.
About Expensify
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
See Also: What are CEFs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.