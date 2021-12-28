Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

