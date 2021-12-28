FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001541 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051493 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.24 or 0.00462296 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

