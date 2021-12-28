Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,477 shares of company stock worth $8,369,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

