Fear NFTs Trading Down 5.6% This Week (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.18 or 0.07934023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99988287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.