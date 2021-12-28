Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 41,415 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average of $235.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

