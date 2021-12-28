Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

VB stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82.

