Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29.

