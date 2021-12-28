Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after buying an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.