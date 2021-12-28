Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

