Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 13,038 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

